The Chicago Dogs will return to the field in 2020 with fans in the stands

The Chicago Dogs will return to play at Impact Field with fans on July 7th.

ROSEMONT – Whether the Cubs or the White Sox have fans in the stands for their games in 2020 is still a question left unanswered.

But if you’re craving baseball in person, you can find it Rosemont starting on July 7th.

Breaking News…Dogs to play home games at Impact Field. Tickets on sale now.



🗞: https://t.co/BVk4Om5DUv#NoKetchup pic.twitter.com/opq1LrYKRN — Chicago Dogs (@TheChicagoDogs) June 24, 2020

This week, the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association announced that they will begin play at Impact Field with fans starting on July 7th.

The team will play 30 games between then and September 10th, doing so after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state’s Phase 4 reopening plan.

“We’re thrilled to be playing baseball, and especially in front of our fans at Impact Field,” said Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter in a statement released by the team. “This positive news will help all of us kick off the summer celebration.”

How does Phase 4 open the door to do this?

In the plan, outdoor stadiums are allowed to open at 20 percent capacity. The Dogs have decided to do so, and since Impact Field has a listed capacity of 6,300, they would be able to have 1,260 fans in the stands per game.

The Dogs are one of six teams in the American Association who will play a 60-game 2020 season. Initially the team was going to play their home games at Franklin Field in Milwaukee, but the move to Phase 4 allowed the team to return to Rosemont.

They’ll actually open the season in Milwaukee against the Milkmen on July 3rd then host them in the Impact Field opener on July 7th.