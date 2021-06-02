The Blackhawks will have the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 06: Vice president and general manager Stan Bowman of the Chicago Blackhawks works at the draft table during the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft at Fifth Third Arena on October 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 NHL Draft was held virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Taylor Wilder/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the better memories for the Blackhawks over the last few years was the luck which the team got off the ice in the offseason of 2019.

In the draft lottery of that season, the Blackhawks jumped from the 12th spot in the draft all the way up till the third, where they selected center Kirby Dach later that year.

The team hoped for similar luck during the 2021 lottery, but it wasn’t there for Stan Bowman like it was two years ago.

The Blackhawks will pick 11th in the NHL Draft, not moving up into the lottery and staying where they expected in the order of selection. It’s the third time in the last four drafts that the team was in the lottery after missing the postseason.

Since they qualified for the NHL Return to Play Tournament in Edmonton then won their first round series against the Oilers, the team wasn’t included in the 2020 lottery.

Getting into the lottery was again a longshot for the Blackhawks who had just a 5.6 percent chance of getting in the Top 3 and a 2.7 percent shot at the No. 1 overall pick. Buffalo won the lottery with the expansion Seattle Kraken picking second and the Anaheim Ducks third.

This will be the fifth time the Blackhawks pick 11th in the draft, having done so in 1963 (Wayne Davidson), 1985 (Dave Manson), 2000 (Pavel Vorobiev), and 2008 (Kyle Beach).

Just like in 2020, the NHL Draft will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking place between July 23-24.