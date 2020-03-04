The Blackhawks donate money from their ‘Split the Pot’ raffle to help victims of the Nashville tornadoes

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 03: The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after defeating the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 at the United Center on March 3, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Over the last decade, they’ve become rivals on the ice, with the Central Division teams meeting often in the regular season and a few times in the playoffs.

But when tragedies happen, hockey rivalries take a back seat. Tuesday night at the United Center was an example, as the Blackhawks reached out to the Predators after tornadoes devastated parts of the Nashville community.

A portion of tonight's Split the Pot proceeds will benefit tornado relief efforts in Tennessee.



Enter the #CHIvsANA 50/50 raffle whether you're in the UC or at home: https://t.co/PaoGTGa9DMhttps://t.co/4FGayETHnZ | @PredsNHL | #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/nnM8CJvi11 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 3, 2020

Before their game against the Ducks, the team announced that they were giving a portion of their “Split The Pot” money to help relief efforts for those affected by the storm. The tornadoes early Tuesday killed 25 people and have left 17 injured as of Wednesday afternoon.

The exact amount of the donation was not specified, but the Predators reached out to the Blackhawks on Twitter to offer their thanks.

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!



Hockey is an incredible thing. We could not be more grateful. https://t.co/bC8Hts1Wtu — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

Other teams around the league have been donating as well, including another Central Division foe of the Predators, the Minnesota Wild, whom they played Tuesday night in St. Paul.

The NHL will match the $50K donation by the Leipold family and the @mnwild to help support the relief efforts following the devastating storms that hit the Nashville community overnight. https://t.co/9KxfSk6HC5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2020