The Blackhawks donate money from their ‘Split the Pot’ raffle to help victims of the Nashville tornadoes

CHICAGO – Over the last decade, they’ve become rivals on the ice, with the Central Division teams meeting often in the regular season and a few times in the playoffs.
But when tragedies happen, hockey rivalries take a back seat. Tuesday night at the United Center was an example, as the Blackhawks reached out to the Predators after tornadoes devastated parts of the Nashville community.
Before their game against the Ducks, the team announced that they were giving a portion of their “Split The Pot” money to help relief efforts for those affected by the storm. The tornadoes early Tuesday killed 25 people and have left 17 injured as of Wednesday afternoon.
The exact amount of the donation was not specified, but the Predators reached out to the Blackhawks on Twitter to offer their thanks.
Other teams around the league have been donating as well, including another Central Division foe of the Predators, the Minnesota Wild, whom they played Tuesday night in St. Paul.