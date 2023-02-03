KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Many Kansas City Chiefs players have revered head coach Andy Reid as a father figure throughout his career.

Defensive end Frank Clark explained on Thursday how much Reid means to him in his professional and personal life.

“I love him because of the man he is first, not the coach,” Clark said. “I’ve actually been fortunate enough to see the other side of him where I’ve had a lot of conversations with him from that standpoint and just helping me become a better father, helping me understand life a little bit more and some of my tougher situations that I’ve had to endure over the last two years.

“Just sticking by me and understanding that guys do have some bad times, guys do ‘eff’ up sometimes, but sometimes you gotta have those guys there,” he said.

Clark has dealt with several legal disputes. In September, he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in a case that stems from an arrest for gun possession in Los Angeles in June 2021.

The 29-year-old was suspended two games this season as a result.

Clark said having the 64-year-old coach in his corner has always been crucial for his development as a player, but most importantly as a man and a father.

“Sometimes you gotta have those guys there. It’s the guys there for those guys that mess up are just [as] important,” Clark said. “For me, having Coach Reid there was big. My father, he passed a few years ago. I lost my father in a house fire a few years ago, so the father figures … are there if [there’s] a lack at times.”

“I spent a lot of time with Andy, and we have a great relationship. The things we ever talk about on the record, and things we talked about off the record have shaped our relationship and (brought) us so close and feel like I’m able to talk to him about anything and just winning that game was one of those things.”

The Bakersfield, California, native has always been a playoff performer; he boasts 13.5 playoff sacks, which is third-best in NFL history.

Beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game after losing to them three games in a row on the way to another Super Bowl has made the 2022 season a special one for Reid and Clark.

“Just to be able to get back in my fourth year here is just dope,” Clark said.

Said Reid: “For our guys to grit up like that, it was beautiful.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.