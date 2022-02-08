Big Game Bound: HOF RB Eric Dickerson, former Colts and Bears coach Chuck Pagano talk Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The buildup to Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals continues with Cincinnati arriving in Los Angeles this evening.

Our “Big Game Bound” coverage continues with another daily livestream at 1:30 p.m. ET. Chris Hagan and Jarrett Payton will be outside SoFi Stadium with more analysis and special guests.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson joins Payton to dissect the match-up. The former Rams running back likes his former team’s chances, especially with Matthew Stafford now at quarterback. He also gives his take on Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the league.

Hagan talks with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano about the Super Bowl returning to its Los Angeles roots and what Joe Burrow has shown him in his second NFL season.