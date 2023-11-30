INDIANAPOLIS — With six weeks left in the NFL season, teams are trying to find some separation in the race to reach the playoffs.

Week 13 is packed with key matchups in both conferences, with some teams looking to put distance between themselves and conference rivals, and others simply trying to stay alive.

Our Marquee Matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) in a key NFC clash. For Philly, undefeated at home, a win would be another step toward locking up the top seed, while a victory for San Fran would keep its hopes of a first-round bye alive.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan gets the Eagles’ perspective with PHL17’s Jason Lee in this week’s “Big Game Bound.”

In the muddled AFC, the visiting Denver Broncos (6-5) face off against the Houston Texans (6-5) with both teams looking to make a playoff push. The Broncos rebounded from a 1-5 start to win five straight, while the surprising Texans look to shrug off a disappointing loss to Jacksonville.

Our final featured game takes us to Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers (5-6) host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) on Sunday night. The Packers need a win to stay in the postseason hunt, while the Chiefs are trying to keep pace with the Ravens for the AFC’s top seed.

We’ll have it all, plus Jarrett Payton’s weekly picks, in this week’s show.

“Big Game Bound” streams Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs. It airs every day during Super Bowl week.