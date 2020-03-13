The Bears take their own precautions when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE FOREST, IL – JUNE 12: The Chicago Bears warm up during the Chicago Bears Veteran Minicamp on June 12, 2019 at Halas Hall, in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – There is rarely downtime in the offseason for football teams in the modern era of the NFL, so the league’s teams and players are impacted by the continued COVID-19 pandemic even though the season is months away.

The Chicago Bears, like many around the league, are taking steps to protect their personnel by making a few changes to their activities the next few weeks.

Chicago Bears Statement On Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/SnLpwgEujx — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) March 12, 2020

Like a number of other teams in the league, the Bears announced on Thursday that they are suspending business air travel for employees while also postponing draft prospect visits to Halas Hall.

Those are typically common in March and April as college players come to the facility for private workouts and interviews with team personnel.

At the same time, the team is having employees work remotely starting on Friday, which is a measure that’s being taken by many teams and businesses around the country.

Chicago Bears Cancel 2020 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Draft Party pic.twitter.com/zFCSQJONxv — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) March 12, 2020

The team also canceled their annual Draft Party for fans that was scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24th, when the team is expected to make their first selections of the draft in the second round.

While these activities have been canceled or altered, the league will still open its new league year on Wednesday, March 18th at 3 PM central time. At that point, teams can officially sign free agents.