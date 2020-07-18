The 2021 Cubs Convention has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO – As the second half of 2020 continues on, events toward the end of the year are starting to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it’s reaching into 2021, and on Friday, took out on of the major events for Cubs fans during the winter.

Their 2021 fan convention has already been canceled, according to the team’s website, around six months ahead of when it was going to be held. It was scheduled to be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago from January 15-17th.

“With current public health guidelines limiting mass gatherings and unknown restrictions on hotels and events in the future, it’s become clear that planning and hosting an event of this magnitude is not practical at this time,” said the Cubs in a statement to fans. “While we are all disappointed we won’t be able to host our in-person event, we are exploring new and exciting ways to engage virtually. We will share additional details as soon as they are finalized in the coming months.

“We appreciate your continued support of our team and organization.”

This will mark a rarity in the event, which even continued on during the player’s strike in the winter of 1995. It was started in 1986 by John McDonough, who would eventually become president of the team, and is acknowledged as the first fan convention in sports.

It traditionally features a number of meet-and-greets, reunions with former players, autograph sessions, along with “Q & A” sessions with fans. The Cubs are expected to have some virtual events around that time in place of the convention.