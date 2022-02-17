Surging Rutgers knocks Illinois out of first in the Big Ten

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) drives to the basket over Illinois guard Trent Frazier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – After his team reclaimed the top of the Big Ten to themselves on Sunday afternoon with a win over Northwestern, Brad Underwood was hesitant to get too excited.

He expressed his awareness of the incredible competitiveness in the conference this season, where the lead has changed hands a number of times since January.

“One day at a time,” is the often used yet apt cliche that Underwood used to describe his Illinois’ teams mentality moving through the last three weeks of the Big Ten season.

Such a mantra was proven fitting by what happened to the Illini on Wednesday night when they ran into a red-hot team in their own building.

Already with three-straight wins over Top 25 opponents, Rutgers made it a fourth with a strong second half to put plenty of distance between them and Illinois. Despite a few late charges, the Scarlet Knights never came close to giving up the lead in a 70-59 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The defeat drops the Illini to 11-4 in the Big Ten and a half-game behind Purdue, who improved to 12-4 with a win at Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Up by nine at halftime, Rutgers would slowly build their advantage through the final 20 minutes and got it up to 23 points on Caleb McConnell’s layup with 6:45 remaining. Illinois would claw back and get the deficit under double digits twice in the final two minutes but could never get closer than nine points in the defeat.

A balanced Rutgers’ team had four starters in double-digits, led by Ron Harper Jr.’s 16 points as the team shot 47 percent from the field. Kofi Cockburn had 20 points and Trent Frazier 11 for the Illini who were playing catch-up for most of the night.

Now comes to the toughest stretch of the season for the Illini, who have to face No. 18 Michigan State on the road Saturday before coming home to face No. 18 Ohio State on February 24th. Underwood was right to take the “one game at a time” thought process, because that’s the way it’s going to be over the final two-and-a-half weeks of a topsy turvy Big Ten season.