Subban, Kane lead Blackhawks past Blue Jackets

Chicago Blackhawks’ Malcolm Subban, right, makes a save as teammate Nikita Zadorov, center, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Kevin Stenlund vie for the rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period for his 399th career goal, Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series.

After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks’ shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third.

“It was a big goal for the team, so I think more important than anything it gave us the lead and gave us the chance to get two points,” Kane said. “It was obviously a pretty tight game, both teams were grinding it out, trying to play tight. It was nice to get a break and be able to capitalize on it.”

Carl Soderberg added an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left in the game.

“It shows we can win in different ways,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. “Obviously, you love to score goals, but sometimes you can’t control that. This game can be random, but how we defend and our commitment to the details and the work ethic away from the puck, that we can control.”

Subban had 26 saves to record his second shutout in 71 NHL games and his first as a member of the Blackhawks. His only other one came on March 21, 2019, when he played for Vegas. He improved to 3-1-1 this season.

“Subban was solid, stable, good with the puck, too,” Colliton said. “He made good puck plays and made some good saves. Good trip, good finish to the trip.”

Korpisalo made 25 saves for Columbus.

Blue Jacket coach John Tortorella’s analysis was succinct.

“We play a good first period, they play a good second period, and it comes down to the third period — they score a goal and we don’t,” he said.

Chicago has won five of the last six, and seven of the last nine.