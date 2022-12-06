CHICAGO – For the two tenants at the United Center, the start of a new season hasn’t exactly been the easiest.

After a decent October for both the Blackhawks and the Bulls, things faded a bit for both teams in November, and it hasn’t been that great at the start of December.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Bulls finished with a 6-8 record in November with their roughest stretch of the young season coming within the month. They endured a season-long four-game losing streak in the middle, won 3-of-4, but slid at the end.

After a 19-point loss to the Suns to end November, the Bulls have started December with back-to-back defeats to the Warriors on Friday (119-111) and Kings on Sunday (110-101) to fall to 9-14 on the season.

With that record, the Bulls are on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference as the 2022 calendar year draws to a close. They’re 1 1/2 games behind the Wizards for tenth in the standings in a reversal from their start a year ago.

Through 23 games in 2021-2022, the team was 15-8 as they built momentum with a new core that did include point guard Lonzo Ball. His slow recovery from a second left knee surgery continues with no return date set as he’s nearing a year since he last played in a game.

The Bulls are back home after a six-game road trip to face Washington Wednesday at the United Center at 7 PM.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks’ season took a turn for the worst in November as they finished the month with a 2-9-2 record.

They ended it with eight-straight losses, with only one of those games advancing to a shootout where the Blackhawks got a point. December opened on a positive note with a 5-2 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden to snap the losing skid, but they were shutout Sunday by the Islanders.

Struggles aren’t a surprise for a team that’s in the first year of a major rebuild under first year head coach Luke Richardson. They started strong in October by winning four of their first six games but that momentum hasn’t lasted as they currently sit second-to-last in the NHL standings.

They’ll face the Devils on the road on Tuesday at 6 PM central time to finish a three-game road trip.