St. Francis runner Zachary Hoover fights to keep his cross country career going

JOLIET – He’s an athlete who has succeed on the course and track in his chosen sports while also doing the same in the classroom.

Yet the latter may actually end up preventing him from competing in the final cross country season at the University of St. Francis this fall.

Due to a mixup in courses, Crown Point native Zachary Hoover was declared ineligible by the NAIA, and now finds himself fighting to get that back.

Josh Frydman talked to Hoover along with his attorney Jason Setchen about their steps to try to get the association to restore his eligibility. You can watch in the video above.