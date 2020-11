CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 26: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox prepares to bat against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – White Sox slugger Jose Abreu has won the 2020 AL MVP Award, becoming the first Sox player to win it since Frank Thomas in 1994.

Abreu lead the AL in slugging percentage with .617 and WAR with 2.8. He was second in the AL to New York’s Luke Voit with 19 home runs.

Abreu captured 21 first place votes and eight second place votes. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez placed second with eight first place votes and 17 second place.

