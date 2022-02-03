Sky trade Diamond DeShields to the Mercury as part of a three-team deal

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 6: Diamond DeShields #1 of the Chicago Sky handles the ball during the game against the Connecticut Sun during Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 6, 2021 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Her selection with the third overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft was one of the best in the history of the franchise as the forward would grow into an All-Star in her second season.

Diamond DeShields then aided the Sky’s three-straight playoff appearances and a 2021 WNBA championship. But now the forward is going to continue her career elsewhere after a major three-team trade just after the start of league free agency.

A huge trade for the Sky today with the Mercury and Fever as 2019 WNBA All-Star Diamond DeShields has been traded to the Mercury. The Sky get point guard Julie Allemand from Indiana, Phoenix’s 2023 1st round pick. Fever also get the Sky’s 1st round pick in 2022 & 2023. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/VvAxiO0HQo — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 3, 2022

The Sky have traded DeShields to the Mercury, getting a 2023 first round pick from Phoenix while also getting point guard Julie Allemand from the Fever. Meanwhile, the Sky are sending their first round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Indiana, who is also receiving Bria Hartley and two second round picks from the Mercury.

In four seasons with the Sky, DeShields averaged 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds a game with 22 starts for the team this past season. She averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest in ten playoffs games in 2021 as the Sky won their first WNBA championship.

Allemand comes to the Sky after just one WNBA season with the Fever in 2020, when she made the All-Rookie Team as she averaged 5.8 assists, which was second in the league. Participating in the Olympics with Belgium, Allemand sat out the 2021 WNBA season.

The point guard, who was originally a 2016 first round pick by Indiana, could end up in the starting lineup if the Sky don’t re-sign free agent guard Courtney Vandersloot.