Sky star Candace Parker becomes first woman featured on NBA 2K cover

LAS VEGAS – Candace Parker cannot be stopped.

Not only is the Sky star representing her hometown at the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time Wednesday before broadcasting the medal rounds at the Olympics next month, Parker will also grace the cover of a special edition of NBA 2K – becoming the only woman in the history of the video game franchise to do so.

“As a kid, you grow up with SLAM covers all over your bedroom ceiling, As a hooper, you grow up wanting your own shoe and you grow up wanting to be on a video game,” explained Parker on The Big Podcast with Shaq. “I remember growing up playing as Shaq against my brothers, getting it down low for him to do his hook. As your days get fewer in your career and you know that there is more basketball behind you than in front of you, I think you really take these moments. This means a lot. I hope that I’m the first but not the last. I hope that there are many more young women and young girls that look and say, ‘We can do this.'”

The first WNBA player on a cover of NBA 2K 🙌



Parker, who was not chosen for the 2016 Olympic team after helping the U.S. win gold medals in 2008 and 2012, will try to get the Sky back on track when the second half begins in mid-August.

The team sits at 10-10 after losing two of its last three games.

“I know this break for me – I’m going to be in really great shape when I come back. I have enough time to get my cardio to where it needs to be, to be able to run. I think that’s what this team, obviously, does the best. I want to get there. I felt like it was kind of broken with the season. You know, in and out and different people. There’s no excuse, but I think this break is an opportunity for all of us to come back better, and come back more focused.”

Parker also has a chance to move up the WNBA All-Time scoring list. She currently ranks 12th with 5,843 career points.