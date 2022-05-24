CHICAGO – Tuesday night is going to be another first in a stretch of many for the franchise after their accomplishment last fall.

After winning their first WNBA championship in October then celebrating with a parade and rally in Chicago two days later, the Chicago Sky get to have another special moment that’s bestowed upon a team that wins a title at Wintrust Arena.

Ahead of their game with the Indiana Fever, the Sky will hand out their 2021 WNBA championship rings while also raising a banner for the accomplishment in their home venue. Both are firsts for the team, coming in their 16th season of existence.

“I’ve tried to predict how I’m going to feel,” said guard Courtney Vandersloot of Tuesday. “Obviously, it’s going to be very emotional, but in a good way, We worked so hard to be able to enjoy this moment and do it all together. It’s exciting that we have a lot of the same team back. Of course, we’re missing a few.

“The group that we had, we put together, and be able to do what we did last year, we can all relive it tonight for a moment, and that’s special.”

Guard Kahleah Copper, who was named the WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player, said the team discussed the upcoming ceremony after their win over the Mystics on Sunday at the airport coming home. She along with Vandersloot and many on the team will be taking part in a ceremony like this for a WNBA championship for the first time.

“I think tonight is going to be special because we’ll have that chance to really reflect on the season and feel the reward of it,” said Copper.

Candace Parker is different than a number of the players since she’s taken part in a ring ceremony before. In 2016, the six-time WNBA All-Star helped the Sparks to a championship, getting to enjoy the spoils of a league title.

So what does she tell her teammates going through it for the first time?

“You know how you try to explain to a kid on Christmas, like ‘Let’s sleep in,'” said Parker. “You know they’re going to be excited, you know there’s going to be nerves, we know we’re going to come out either really high with a lotta, lotta energy, and things are going to go really, really good, or we’re going to have to weather the storm.

“I’ve realized just through my own career, you can’t really tell them. So, for me, I’m going to enjoy it. I’m just as much excited as them because I know what to expect in terms of the excitement. But to do it with this group, this is a really, really, really special group.”

They now have one more very special night to reflect on that moment.