Sky guard Dana Evans named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

CHICAGO – She wasn’t even drafted by the team, but the native of Gary found her way back home thanks to an early season trade with the Dallas Wings.

Dana Evans made contributions to a veteran team off the bench here and there during the regular season and then the team’s run to the WNBA Semifinals, and her contributions have earned her an honor from the WNBA.

The guard was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie team on Tuesday along with the Dream guard Aari McDonald, Liberty forwards Michaela Onyenwere and DiDi Richards, along with Wings center Charli Collier. Onyenwere was named the league’s Rookie of the Year after averaging 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The former McDonald’s All-American at Gary Westside Leadership Academy and ACC Player of the Year at Louisville joined the Sky in June in a deal that sent Chicago first round pick Shyla Heal to Dallas.

In 23 games with the Sky, Evans scored 3.9 points while dishing out 1.2 assists in 8.6 minutes of action per game.

The guard will take the floor for the Sky on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals against the Sun at Wintrust Arena, with a win putting the team in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.