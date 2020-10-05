Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot’s great 2020 season earns her a WNBA honor

PALMETTO, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 15: Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the Chicago Sky signals to teammates in the first quarter against the Connecticut Sun during Game One of their First Round playoff at Feld Entertainment Center on September 15, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It will be a memorable season for a lot of reasons for the Chicago Sky and their fans. After all, they played their entire 22-game regular season and a postseason contest in a bubble at IMG Academy in the midst of a pandemic.

But on the court, it was the team’s veteran guard that provided the most highlights during a playoff season. It was enough that some fans were calling for Courtney Vandersloot to be named the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player.

While that didn’t transpire, with the award going to Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson, Vandersloot got the next best thing when it comes to a league honor.

The second straight All-WNBA First Team selection for @Sloot22 💪 👑 pic.twitter.com/Yq3PbDHqR7 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) October 4, 2020

For a second-straight year, the guard was selected to the All-WNBA first team after a season in which dishing out assists at record levels.

Vandersloot became the first in WNBA history to average 10 assists per game and also set the league mark for a game in that category with 18. It’s two of four assist records that she owns in the WNBA, including most assists in a season (300 in 2019) and career assists per game (6.4).

“She broke multiple records. It was truly a historical season and it will go down as one of the all-time great seasons by point guard in WNBA history,” said Sky head coach James Wade on Vandersloot being selected to the first team.

Her tenth year with the team also includes a personal-best 13.6 points per game as she shot 49.1 percent from the floor, which was the second-highest mark of Vandersloot’s career.

“I feel incredibly honored to be named to the All-WNBA First Team,” Vandersloot said in a release from the team. “There are so many deserving players, and to be named to a team with these other four players in incredibly humbling.”