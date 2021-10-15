Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot named to the All-WNBA second team

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 10: Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the Chicago Sky and and Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky push the ball up court in the second half at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Whenever she decides to step away from the game, Courtney Vandersloot will be one of the greatest players ever to wear a Chicago Sky uniform.

The 2021 season has only added to that, including another selection to an All-WNBA team on Friday.

Vandersloot was named to the league’s second team this afternoon, the third time the guard has received the honor. She was also selected to the team in 2015 and 2018 while also being named a first team selection in 2019 and 2020.

For a fifth-straight year, Vandersloot led the WNBA in assists with 8.6 while also averaging 10.5 points per game in the regular season. Her play has only improved during the Sky’s run to the WNBA Finals as she’s averaged 14.5 points and 9.6 assists in eight playoff contests.

Vandersloot had arguably her best performance of the playoffs in a Game 2 overtime loss to the Mercury on Wednesday, when she scored 20 points and dished out 14 assists.

A 2011 first round draft pick of the Sky, Vandersloot will take the floor tonight as the team plays Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against Phoenix in front of a sold-out crowd at Wintrust Arena.