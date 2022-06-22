CHICAGO – It’s only fitting that the WNBA’s first midseason classic in the “Windy City” will feature a native from the area whose arguably one of their greatest stars in history.

Most figured that would be the case when it comes to Candace Parker, and that officially happened Wednesday afternoon.

Congrats to @chicagosky forward and Naperville native Candace Parker, who today was named a starter for the @WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday, July 10th at Wintrust Arena. It's the 7th All-Star selection of her career. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZRznWRpoTx — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 22, 2022

The Naperville native was named a WNBA All-Star Game starter for 2022 on Wednesday as the voting totals for the contest to be played on Sunday, July 10th at Wintrust Arena were released. It’s the second consecutive year that Parker has been named to the game in her second year with the Sky and the seventh overall in her career.

Here were the final frontcourt rankings in the WNBA All-Star voting. Candace Parker came in sixth in that voting and that was enough for her to crack into the pool of 10 starters for the All-Star Game. https://t.co/xbbVl6duwJ pic.twitter.com/fTsVL9NjtT — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 22, 2022

Parker finished sixth in the voting for frontcourt players as she ranked third in the fan voting, seventh in media, and 13th in the player rankings. That was enough for a weighted average of 6.50, which beat out Las Vegas’ Dearica Hamby for the last starting spot.

Teammate Emma Meesseman came in tenth in the frontcourt voting while Courtney Vandersloot finished eighth in the guard voting. Both could still be named reserves in the game, which will be selected by the league’s coaches and announced on June 28th.

In her 15th WNBA season, Parker is averaging 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 14 games, with the Sky going 10-4 when she’s in the lineup. The forward had one of her best games of the season on Tuesday night as she had 17 points and ten rebounds along with four assists in the Sky’s 104-95 win over the Aces in Las Vegas.

The team’s 28-point comeback for a victory was the largest in the history of the WNBA and improves the Sky to 11-5 on the season. That puts them in third in the league standings, a half-game behind the Sun for second and two games behind the Aces for first.