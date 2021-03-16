Sister Jean will travel with Loyola to the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis

College Basketball: NCAA Final Four Preview: Closeup portrait of Loyola Chicago Loyola Chicago nun and team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt on court during team practice session on eve of gamevs Michigan at Alamodome. San Antonio, TX 3/30/2018 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X161839 TK1 )

CHICAGO – The biggest supporter of Loyola men’s basketball will be with the team as they take part in “March Madness” in Indianapolis.

On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the school’s athletic department confirmed that Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the chaplain for the team, will accompany them to the NCAA Tournament this week.

Porter Moser’s eighth-seeded Ramblers are scheduled to open up play on Friday afternoon at 3 PM against ninth-seeded Georgia Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University.

There had been questions on whether Sister Jean would be able to join the team due to the strict restrictions at the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But since receiving their bid, the school has been cleared to have their beloved chaplain join them for their second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years.

Sister Jean has served in that role since 1994 but found new fame in 2018 when the Ramblers made an unexpected run to the Final Four. In many ways, she became the star of the school’s first run to the national semifinals since 1963.

At the Final Four in San Antonio, she hosted a news conference which filled a large room in the Alamodome with reporters and photographers around the country.