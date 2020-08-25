Javier Baez snaps out of his slump with a two-homer game in Detroit in a Cubs’ victory

iDETROIT, MI – AUGUST 24: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on August 24, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Slumps at the plate were something synonymous with the early part of his career in Chicago.

That’s why Javier Baez was actually sent down to the minors for a lot of the 2015 season before finally getting his footing in the batter’s box. Since then, the infielder has been electric in winning an NLCS co-MVP and starting a pair of All-Star Games.

The 2020 campaign has been different – with Baez still doing well in the field but lacking any kind of punch at the plate. Coming into Monday’s game, he hadn’t hit a homer since August 1st with just six RBI and an average of just .183.

But leave it to the most dynamic player on the Cubs to snap out of that slump with some flair on Monday night.

Baez hit not one but two homer against the Tigers at Comerica Park in his first multi-homer game of the season. It was also the first time that he had multiple hits in a game since August 1st, and his slump-busting performance as the Cubs beat Detroit 9-3 on Monday evening.

“I have been struggling but, you know, I don’t stop working, I don’t stop trying to get better,” said Baez of working through this slump. “Today we finally got the result. I had a really good game.”

One could say it’s the best of his season, and certainly the top performance in a rough month of August, with two highlights defining the night. In the fourth inning, Baez broke open the game with a two-run homer to right field to make it 6-1.

He capped it off in the ninth with a solo shot to left field, which raises his total for the year to five. Baez had another hit as well, which is just the second time he’s had three in one game, with the last coming against the Reds on July 28th in Cincinnati.

Against the White Sox, Baez had a hit in the final two games of the series before finally breaking out against the Tigers on Monday. Known for his enthusiasm, the shortstop made sure not to let this prolonged offensive drought bring his spirits down.

“I think when everybody struggles, you’ve got to get it out of you, then turn the page. The biggest thing is not to take it to the offense or to the defense,” said Baez of getting through his struggles. “You have to keep each side on each side. I get frustrated, but I let it go fast and more forward to the next team.”

He’ll have to keep that philosophy going and perhaps the success at the plate, since the end of the regular season is just a little over a month away. With the Cubs in the thick of the pennant race, the stakes will only get higher and require Baez to be his best self.

“There is a lot of pressure with the short season and all this stuff. The thing is to control that pressure when the big situations are there,” said Baez, who took a big first step on Monday during a rough month of August.