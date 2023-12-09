Shohei Ohtani isn’t coming to Chicago, he’s staying in Los Angeles and trading Angel red for Dodger blue.

Ohtani posted to his Instagram account Saturday, where he said his chosen free agent destination is the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is for 10 years, $700 million.

Ohtani’s new contract represents the richest contract in the history of North American professional sports, shattering the North American record previously held by Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes (10-yrs/$450 million) and the Major League Baseball record previously held by Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout (12-yrs/$426 million).

For further comparison, the Caribbean country of Dominica (not to be confused with the Dominican Republic), with a population of nearly 75,000 people, has a gross domestic output of $697 million.

Here is Ohtani’s full statement posted to his Instagram account:

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.” “First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process. Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever. “And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world. “There are some things that cannot be conveyed in writing, so I would like to talk more about this again at a later press conference. “Thank you very much” Shohei Ohtani, Pitcher/Designated Hitter – Los Angeles Dodgers

Since coming to America, Ohtani has blazed a trail as Major League Baseball’s first two-way superstar since Babe Ruth transitioned from pitcher to gargantuan slugger during the 1920’s, but even Ruth never came close to matching the numbers “Shotime” has posted since the start of the 2021 MLB season.

Here are Ohtani’s stats in the batter’s box and on the mound over the last three years:

Hitting

2021: .257/.372/.592, 46 home runs, 100 RBI’s (MVP)

2022: .273/.356/.519, 34 home runs, 95 RBI’s (MVP runner-up)

2023: .304/.412/.654, 44 home runs, 95 RBI’s (MVP)

Pitching

2021: 3.18 ERA, 9-2, 23 games started, 130.1 IP, 156 K’s

2022: 2.33 ERA, 15-9, 28 games started, 166.0 IP, 219 K’s (4th – Cy Young)

2023: 3.14 ERA, 10-5, 23 games started, 132.0 IP, 167 K’s

In total, Ohtani has posted a slash line of .277/.379/.585 with 124 HR’s, 290 RBI’s, 82 doubles, 22 triples and 57 stolen bases, while also going 34-16 with a 2.84 ERA and 542 strikeouts in 74 games started and 428.1 innings pitched. The Oshu, Japan-native also won two American League Most Valuable Player Awards (he finished second in 2022), two Silver Sluggers, and made three all-star appearances across those three seasons, in which he became the first player to ever be elected to an all-star team as both a pitcher and a position player.

His average season in that timespan translates to 41 HR’s and 97 RBI’s with 27 doubles and 19 stolen bases at the plate and on the base paths, while also going 11-5 with 181 strikeouts across 25 games started on the mound.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report to Spring Training sometime from Feb. 13-15, 2024.