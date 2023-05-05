CHICAGO — A three-decade tradition for one organization in Chicago continues in 2023 through the sport of tennis – with a focus on the youth in the city.

Once again, Love to Serve will be offering up free lessons in the sport during two separate clinics in May, which is done in conjunction with the United States Tennis Association’s National Tennis Month.

The first of those is this weekend at the Kroc Center at 1250 W 119th Street in Chicago, as Love to Serve will host free instruction for 13-to-18-year-olds on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A second will be held at the Kroc Center on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children in the same age range.

These clinics continue an effort that was started in Chicago in 1992 by L. Lamont Bryant, who remains the CEO of the organization. Lori James serves as the executive director while Amir James serves as the lead coach.

“It’s a humbling feeling to know that I’m part of such a grassroots program that goes so deep in the community through the City of Chicago and the surrounding areas,” said James of Love to Serve providing clinics in Chicago for over 30 years. “To be able to reach the youth and seeing them grow, and then for the full circle, them to come back. The base thickens and widens and the community grows.”

Statistics from the USTA would support that, as their studies that six million people have taken up the sport since 2020. The organization estimates that 23.6 million people play the sport in America, making it the most popular racket and individual sport.

Along with the two Love to Serve clinics, Tennis Werks is also offering up two clinics on Sunday, May 21 in Humboldt Park, 1349 North California Avenue in Chicago.

You can learn more about “Love to Serve” and their efforts during the month of May in the video above.