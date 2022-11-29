CHICAGO – The news came out on Monday afternoon but didn’t become official till later that night, but it didn’t make it any easier for White Sox fans.

That’s when the Astros confirmed that they’d signed Jose Abreu to a three-year contract, ending his memorable nine-year run in Chicago where he was arguably the face of the American League franchise.

Many fans shared their memories and some of their frustrations on social media since then as the three-time All-Star and former MVP heads Houston to continue his career.

After the news became official, the White Sox had their own tributes to Abreu, starting at the top of the organization.

White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has released this statement after Jose Abreu signed with the Astros, ending his nine-year run with the franchise. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/BxDPeYRrRL — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 29, 2022

Chairman Jerry Reindorf released this statement on the first baseman’s time with the franchise from 2014 through 2022, praising him for the contributions made as a member of the White Sox.

“José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats. His determination and commitment to the game each and every day made him the consummate professional, always leading by example. It was my fervent hope that José would never wear another uniform, as I told him many times throughout the years,” said Reinsdorf. “Unfortunately, hope is not always translated into reality. While we ended up in different places in the business side of the game, José and I always shared the same love of baseball. I am grateful to José for his friendship, and the impact he made for the White Sox franchise both on the field and in the community. “I want to thank him for always representing the values of the White Sox organization and the great city of Chicago — strength, hard work, pride, and tenacity. His legacy is written in the White Sox record books forever.” On Twitter Tuesday morning, the White Sox also released a video with some of the highlights from Abreu’s nine seasons with the White Sox. “For your toughness and love. For your heart and hustle. For everything on and off the field. Thank you, José Abreu,” said the team in the Tweet with the video, which you can see by clicking here. Abreu was a three-time American League All-Star with the White Sox while also winning three Silver Slugger Awards. In 2020, he was named the AL’s Most Valuable Player, becoming the first with the team to win that award since Frank Thomas in 1994.