CHICAGO – As the summer approaches, many are excited to see what the White Sox will be able to do as they go for their first World Series title in 17 years.

Another thing that fans look forward to at Guaranteed Rate Field is the giveaways by the team to those entering the ballpark. This week, the White Sox announced some of their new promotions coming up for the rest of the 2022 season.

The team announced their six summer T-Shirt days that will be coming up over the next few months at the ballpark:

May 26th vs Red Sox – Change The Game T-Shirt by Chuck Styles

June 9th vs Dodgers – South Side T-Shirt by Sentrock

June 23rd vs Orioles – Pride T-Shirt by Katie Lukes

July 7th vs Tigers – Chicago American Giants T-Shirt by Langston Allston

August 18th vs Astros – White Sox Slogans T-Shirt by Tatee Garcia

September 1st vs Royals – Los White Sox T-Shirt by Liz Flores

You can see photos of all the T-Shirts in the video above.

The White Sox also announced new promotional dates and giveaways for the 2022 season.

July 9th vs Tigers – Luis Robert “La Pantera” Chain

July 30th vs Athletics – Minnie Minoso Hall of Fame Replica Plaque

August 13th vs Tigers – Lance Lynn Bobblehead

August 27th vs Diamondbacks – White Sox Cap

September 3rd vs Twins – Irish Sox Jersey on Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

September 14th vs Rockies – Tim Andreson Pasta Party Shirt