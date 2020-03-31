See the inside of the United Center as a logistics hub for the COVID-19 pandemic response

CHICAGO – There are plenty of examples of how much daily life has changed here and the rest of the world over the last three weeks.

A great example is a venue to which the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks call home. It has seen a drastic change in purpose over the last 21 days.

This Instagram picture was taken at the Bulls-Cavaliers game on Tuesday, March 10th at the United Center. It was the second-to-last game played at the venue this month, with the Blackhawks beating the Sharks the next night.

On that Thursday, both the NHL and NBA seasons were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no date to resume in the near future.

So in the meantime, the inside and outside of the United Center are being used as a “logistics hub” for the COVID-19 response. It’s a place to collect personal protective equipment for first responders while also serving as a temporary storage facility for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

On Tuesday, the United Center released pictures of what the venue looks like now inside as it serves as a logistics hub.

Here are some of the pictures of the inside of the @unitedcenter being used as a logistics hub for COVID-19 response efforts, provided today by the venue. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/P36mcOFqSC — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 31, 2020

The setup for hockey remains as the boxes are stored on the floor, with the amount growing by the day.

Here’s some footage, provided by the @UnitedCenter, of the venue being used as a logistics hub for @FoodDepository & other for the COVID-19 response in Chicago. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/pGg8ocXKKE — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 31, 2020

The venue also released video of the operations going on at the United Center, with a number of pallets of food being wheeled in and covering 1/4the of the floor.

On Sunday, outside of the United Center, a major drive to collect personal protective equipment was held. All are apart of the new function of the arena as a very rough March ends and April begins.