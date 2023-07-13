CHICAGO — Even though the teams have yet to start the second half of their seasons, Major League Baseball is already looking ahead to next year.

On Thursday, they released the tentative schedules for all 30 teams, including the Cubs and the White Sox, a day before each team begins play after the All-Star Break.

For a second-straight year, teams will play all 29 opponents across both leagues.

Here's the Cubs' tentative 2024 schedule.

.

Season Opener – Thur, Mar. 28 – at Rangers

Home Opener – Mon, Apr. 1 – vs Rockies

Wrigley Games vs White Sox – June 4-5

GRF Games vs White Sox – Aug. 9-10

Wrigley Series vs Yankees – (Rizzo Return) Sep 6-8.

The Cubs will open their season on the road for the first time since 2019, doing so against the same opponent as that year. They’ll take on the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 28 to begin an opening three-game series.

They’ll return to Chicago to open up the home schedule on Monday, April 1 against the Rockies as part of a six-game homestand that ends with a three-game series with the Dodgers.

There are two major returns of players from the 2016 World Series championship teams scheduled in 2024, the first when Javier Baez and the Tigers come to Wrigley Field for a three-game series August 20-22.

Anthony Rizzo then will make his return to the “Friendly Confines” since he was traded in July 2021 when the Yankees visit Chicago for a three-game series September 6-8.

The Cubs will conclude their season at home against the Reds on September 27-29.

Here's the tentative White Sox 2024 schedule.

.

Season/Home Opener – Thu, March 28 vs Tigers

Guaranteed Rate Field Games vs Cubs – August 9-10

Wrigley Games vs Cubs – June 4-5

Final Season Series – Sep. 27-29 – at Tigers

Meanwhile, the White Sox will open their season at home as the host the Tigers for a three-game series, with the opener set for Thursday, March 28. The Braves will then visit after that to complete the opening six-game homestand.

The Dodgers are among the highlights of interleague play at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2024 as they visit for a three-game series June 24-26.

Detroit will be the final stop for the White Sox next season as they’ll finish their schedule up again the Tigers at Comerica Park September 27-29.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

As far as the City Series goes, the teams will once again meet for a pair of two-game series with one at each ballpark.

Wrigley Field is first to host the match-up between the Cubs and White Sox on June 4-5. Guaranteed Rate Field will host the second series on August 9 & 10, giving both teams a rare regular season Sunday off.