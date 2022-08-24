CHICAGO – Their release is a bit later than usual, but fans of the Cubs & White Sox found out the dates of the 162 games they’ll play during the 2023 season.

The release of this schedule is historic since all 30 major league teams will face each other during the course of the 2023 season for the first time. That means the White Sox will play ever team from the National League while the Cubs face every American League squad.

The White Sox will begin their season on the road once again as they match up with the Astros for four games in Houston with Opening Day slated for Thursday, March 30th.

On Monday, April 3rd, the club will open up their home season at Guaranteed Rate Field against the San Francisco Giants for the start of a three-game series. The White Sox will be home this season for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29th along with Independence Day against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, July 4th.

The team will conclude their season with a three-game series with the San Diego Padres from September 29th through October 1st at home as they finish the slate with six-straight games against National League opponents.

The Cubs will be back at home to open the season as they did in 2022 – against the Brewers at Wrigley Field on Thursday, March 30th as part of a three-game series. The team then heads for Cincinnati for their first series away from home against the Reds beginning on Monday, April 3rd.



Like the White Sox, they’ll be home for Memorial Day as they host the Rays to start an interleague series on Monday, May 9th. The team won’t be home on Independence Day as they visit the Brewers but they will be home on Labor Day on Monday, September 4th as they face the Giants.

Their season will end against the same opponent as it began, the Brewers, with a three-game series at Miller Park from September 29th through October 1st.

The 2023 City Series Between the Cubs & White Sox will once again be four games.

July 25 & 26 – Guaranteed Rate Field

August 15 & 16 – Wrigley Field

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lXK0xw7tlo — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 24, 2022

For a second-straight season, the Cubs and the White Sox will meet just four times in the regular season, but this time it will be later in the summer than 2022. The City Series begins with a two-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field July 25th and 26th and concludes with a pair of contests at Wrigley Field August 15th and 16th.