CHICAGO — Thanks to their placement in the NHL Draft, Tuesday is a little more exciting for a few reasons.

First, because the Blackhawks will make their No. 1 overall selection in just a day, which will likely be Connor Bedard, and second because fans know when he’ll first wear the team’s sweater.

Here is the Blackhawks' full 2023-2024 schedule.

– Preseason home opener – Sep. 28 vs Blues

– Season Opener – Oct. 10 at Penguins

– 5-Game road trip to open season

– Home Opener – Oct. 21 vs Golden Knights

The Blackhawks announced their full preseason and regular season schedules on Tuesday at 2 p.m., doing so with a little more anticipation than the last few years thanks to the likely pick of Bedard.

The team will open their six-game preseason on Thursday, September 28 against the Blues at home. They’ll play three at the United Center then three on the road, with the last in St. Louis on Saturday, October 7.

Luke Richardson’s team then hits the road for five games to begin the regular season, with the opener coming against the Penguins on Tuesday, October 10 at 7 p.m. central time, which is followed by road contests against the Bruins (Oct. 11), Canadiens (Oct. 14), Maple Leafs (Oct. 16) and Avalanche (Oct. 19).

Then on Saturday, October 21, the team along with Bedard will play their first regular season home game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center at 7 p.m. as part of a two-game homestand that includes a game with the Bruins on Tuesday, October 24.

The reigning Eastern Conference champion Panthers will make their only visit to the United Center on Saturday, November 4.

October is the most lopsided month when it comes to home and away contests, with the Blackhawks playing seven of their nine contests on the road. In February, the team will play nine of their ten contests at the United Center.

The Blackhawks will conclude their season with a pair of road games in Vegas (April 16) and Los Angeles (April 18).