CHICAGO – There were years when this moment would possibly show the path towards a run at a Stanley Cup championship.

This time, the Blackhawks’ schedule release on Wednesday ahead of the 2022-2023 season shows what will be ahead this fall and winter for a team that’s just starting their rebuild.

The Blackhawks have released their full 2022-2023 season schedule.

– Season Opener is Wednesday, October 12th at Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

– Home Opener is Friday, October 21st vs Red Wings.

As Kyle Davidson locks in as full time general manager and Luke Richardson takes over as head coach, the 82-game slate for the Blackhawks has been set, and it will begin with the reigning league champions.

The team will travel to Denver to face the Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche for the season opener on Wednesday, October 12th, marking the second-straight year the Blackhawks will start their season in Colorado.

After road contests against the Golden Knights and Sharks, the Blackhawks will then host their home opener on Friday, October 21st at the United Center against the Detroit Red Wings. The season will conclude in Chicago as well, as the Blackhawks finish up their schedule with a home game against the Flyers on Thursday, April 13th.

Here are some other highlights of the schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season:

An October 30th game is scheduled against the Wild at 6 PM with it being listed as the Blackhawks’ home game, but this match-up figures to be the widely-reported game at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. A confirmation has still yet to come from the NHL.

The team will have busy holidays as they the day before Thanksgiving at Dallas on Wednesday, November 23rd then the day after against the Canadiens in a United Center matinee at 1 PM. On New Year’s Eve, they’ll face the Blue Jackets in Columbus at 6 PM then host the Sharks on New Year’s Day with the same time for puck drop.

The Eastern Conference champion Lightning will make their only appearance in Chicago on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Colorado will make their only appearance in Chicago on Thursday, January 12th, which along with the game against Tampa Bay is part of a season-high seven-game homestand to start the 2023 calendar year.

March will feature the Blackhawks’ longest road trip of the season – five games – as they travel to Nashville, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, and Minnesota between the 16th and 25th.

The preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.