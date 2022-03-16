LAKE FOREST – With a new general manager and a number of free agents from the 2021 team, free agency figures to be quite busy for the Bears as the new league year arrived at 3 PM CST on Wednesday.

But when that time came, the team had a few of their signings to make official while also saying goodbye to a few players who made their impact at times in the Ryan Pace era of the franchise.

The Bears Making it Official:

.

At the start of the new year, the team announces the signings of DL Larry Ogunjobi, OL Lucas Patrick, and LB Nicholas Morrow.

.

Announce the trade of Khalil Mack to the Chargers

.

Announce the release of Tarik Cohen and Danny Trevathan.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/sPTsCt17Rn — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 16, 2022

The team made their previous reported signings of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (three-year deal), offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (two-year deal), and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (one-year deal) official after 3 PM.

Ogunjobi is the biggest signing so far as he comes to Chicago after netting career-highs in sacks (7), tackles for loss (12), and quarterback hits (16) for the AFC champion Bengals in 2021.

Patrick joins the Bears after six seasons with the rival Packers and brings versatility to the offensive line that was lost when James Daniels joined the Steelers in free agency. He played both right and left guard positions along with center during his time in Green Bay, playing in 73 games with 34 starts.

After spending his first five years with the Raiders, Morrow arrives in Chicago on a one-year deal as he looks to bounce back after missing all of the 2021 season with a foot injury. The middle linebacker played in 62 games in Oakland/Las Vegas with 29 starts, making 185 tackles, 20 for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions.

The Bears have made official the signing of long snapper Patrick Scales and Lachavious Simmons to one-year deals. Scales returns for an eighth season, Simmons for a third. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SkiB13o3ty — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 16, 2022 Earlier in the day, the team announced that long snapper Patrick Scales and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons had also signed one-year deals. Scales returns to the franchise for his eighth season having played 88 career NFL games in Chicago and one season in Baltimore.

Simmons is back for a third season after he made his league debut in two games during the 2021 campaign.

Meanwhile, the team officially said goodbye to three key players in the recent era of the team, including Khalil Mack, as his trade to the Chargers for a 2022 second round and 2023 third round pick went through at 3 PM Wednesday.

The team also confirmed the release of linebacker Danny Trevathan after six seasons along with running back/kick returner Tarik Cohen after five years.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who was a fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and became a steady contribution to the defensive line, has signed a two-year deal with the Raiders.

Cornerback Artie Burns, who was will the Bears for two seasons, signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant, who joined the Bears in a trade in 2021 with the Dolphins, has joined the Browns.