See sports venues turn blue to salute frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO – Sports teams and the venues they play in have been more than willing to help out those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic while also aiding those in need during this difficult time.
Thursday night was another one of those opportunities for the team as many chose to take part in the #LightItBlue campaig to support medical front line workers.
The Cubs had a number of signs inside and outside Wrigley Field lit up to support health care workers around 8 PM Thursday evening, when the tribute was taking place.
Soldier Field , home of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Fire FC, had the columns lit blue in honor of the healthcare workers as well.
The United Center, the last venue in the city to host a sporting event before the pandemic, also lit the signs on the outside of the building blue for the effort.
The University of Illinois lit up the columns at Memorial Stadium and the bowl of the State Farm Center blue as well.