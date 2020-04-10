See sports venues turn blue to salute frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO – Sports teams and the venues they play in have been more than willing to help out those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic while also aiding those in need during this difficult time.

Thursday night was another one of those opportunities for the team as many chose to take part in the #LightItBlue campaig to support medical front line workers.

We join landmarks across the country to shine a light on those who are working tirelessly every day. To @advocatehealth, and all front line and essential workers, thank you for your continued efforts during this unprecedented time. #LightItBlue #MakeItBlue pic.twitter.com/VuyT3arKBF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 10, 2020

The Cubs had a number of signs inside and outside Wrigley Field lit up to support health care workers around 8 PM Thursday evening, when the tribute was taking place.

Soldier Field and the @ChicagoParkDistrict are proud to #LightItBlue in support of our healthcare, frontline, first responders, and essential workers throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/o9D8qy9V3X — Soldier Field (@SoldierField) April 10, 2020

Tonight with others around the country we #LightItBlue to show our support for healthcare, front line, and essential workers putting their lives on the line every day to fight against this pandemic.



From our team to yours, thank you.

🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KeaMepn0jI — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 10, 2020

Soldier Field , home of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Fire FC, had the columns lit blue in honor of the healthcare workers as well.

Today we join venues and landmarks all over the nation to #LightItBlue! 💙



Thank you to all the frontline workers fighting against COVID-19! pic.twitter.com/qUlzmKgPGL — United Center (@UnitedCenter) April 10, 2020

The United Center, the last venue in the city to host a sporting event before the pandemic, also lit the signs on the outside of the building blue for the effort.

Tonight, we #LightItBlue, in support of the healthcare and essential workers on the frontlines.



Thank you for all you do 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/RvNP9V4YBl — Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) April 10, 2020

The University of Illinois lit up the columns at Memorial Stadium and the bowl of the State Farm Center blue as well.