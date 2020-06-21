See some Chicago sports team’s 2020 Father’s Day tributes

The White Sox were one of many teams on Sunday to post Father’s Day tributes on social media. Courtesy; Chicago White Sox.

CHICAGO – Every year, Father’s Day brings out some great stories and unique tributes from Chicago sports teams and athletes.

As we’ve done every year on WGNTV.com, we compile some of the best from the holiday in 2020, starting first with one from the White Sox.

The team made a compilation of player’s children wishing their dads a happy Father’s Day on Sunday.

For Cubs’ outfielder Ian Happ, the holiday is an emotional one.

Keith Happ died of brain cancer in October of 2015 after the Cubs drafted Ian the previous summer. On a video posted to the Marquee Sports Network Twitter, Happ told the story of his homer on Father’s Day in 2017 against the Pirates in his hometown in Pittsburgh.

The Bulls shared a story from Paul LaVine, the father of Bulls’ star Zach, on their Twitter account Sunday.

“A teacher in 4th grade asked what (Zach) wanted to be. He said he wanted to be an NBA star. The teacher told him to write down something more realistic… me and my wife went to school and said that was my son’s dream, so don’t mess it up,” said LaVine per the Tweet.

LaVine has indeed fulfilled his dream, and completed his sixth season in the NBA this past winter.

The Blackhawks posted a thread of pictures of their players with their father on Twitter.

Chicago Fire FC posted this collection of players with their fathers on Twitter as well.

The Chicago Bears, Red Stars, and Sky each had these offerings on their accounts as well.

