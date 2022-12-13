EVANSTON – Over the past few years, the seniors in their men’s basketball program have gotten the chance to design an alternate uniform of their own to wear during their final year in Evanston.

For the 2022-2023 season, those players with Northwestern men’s basketball have made the City of Chicago the subject of their unique jerseys and shorts.

(Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

The Wildcats unveiled their “Chicago’s Own” uniform design which they’ll wear for three games this season, including this Saturday’s contest with DePaul at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 1 p.m. It’s part of their “By the Players” series, which is in its sixth year with the program.

Senior players Chase Audige, Boo Buie, Robbie Beran, and Roy Dixon III worked with Under Armour designers to come up with these uniforms. The jerseys and shorts are inspired by the Chicago city flag in conjunction with the school’s athletic slogan “Chicago’s Big Ten Team.”

They’ll also wear them for home games against Illinois on Wednesday, January 4, and against Penn State on Wednesday, March 1. In the past, the senior-designed jerseys were only worn for the final game of the season in Evanston.

Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics

Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics

Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics

Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics

Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics

Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics

Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics

Per a news release from the school, the seniors also included elements from two retro jerseys along with the Chicago flag theme.

The primary Northwestern logo on the chest is inspired by the mid-1990s logo of the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics.

The flag striping on the shorts were inspired by the 1970s New York Nets threads.

You can learn more about Northwestern’s “Chicago’s Own Uniforms” here.