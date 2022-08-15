NEW YORK – With a new round and another team added to the playoffs, Major League Baseball had to do some adjusting when it comes to its postseason schedule.

Some of those changes could be seen with the release of the start dates and times on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball has announced the 2022 Postseason Schedule:

– Wild Card series starts Fri. Oct. 7

– Division series starts Tue. Oct. 11

– NLCS starts Tue. Oct. 18

– ALCS starts Wed. Oct. 19

– World Series starts Fri. Oct. 28

– Potential Game 7 of WS on Sat. Nov. 5@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/KvnrJOtIKf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 15, 2022

The Wild Card Series, which appeared in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened year, is now permanent and will begin on Friday, October 7th with games on three consecutive days.

The division series for both leagues begins on Tuesday, October 11th and runs through Monday, October 17th.

American League teams will get Wednesday, October 12th and Friday, October 14th off while the National League teams will have Thursday, October 13th with a potential Game 5 slated for Sunday, October 16th. The ALDS Game 5 for either series, if necessary, would be played the next day.

The NLCS is slated to begin Tuesday, October 18th with the ALCS starting the next day with a condensed schedule. Each of the teams involved will have just one off day scheduled in the series, with that coming for each league after Game 2.

Traditionally, teams would also have an off day following Game 5 (If Necessary) in order to travel, but that has gone away in 2022.

The 2022 World Series will retain that model when it starts on Friday, October 28th as teams will have a day off following Game 2 and Game 5 (if necessary) to travel. Game 7 of the series, if needed, would be played on Saturday, November 5th.

At the moment, the White Sox are still fighting to get into the postseason for the third-straight year as they sit in a tie for second in the American League Central division with the Twins. They trail the Guardians by 2 1/2 games in that race while sitting two games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, which is currently being held by the Rays.

While not mathematically eliminated, the Cubs are headed towards their second-straight season without a spot in the postseason with a 47-66 record.