See how Northern Illinois football surprised a player with a scholarship this week

DEKALB – There a still a couple of weeks before they get their late and shortened football season started up, but the preparations are well under way.

Thomas Hammock is getting his Northern Illinois football team ready for their season opener in DeKalb against Buffalo on Wednesday, November 4th as the team starts a six-week campaign.

As the continue preparations on the field, however, they’re also doing what they can to reward those getting the job done now and in the recent past. Hence came a ceremony this week to give a scholarship to a deserving athlete in a very creative way.

During a practice at Huskie Stadium, the team gave freshman Trayvon Rudolph the chance to make a catch that would get the team out of conditioning.

What the native of Crete didn’t realize is that on the ball was written “You’re On Scholarship.” So he went out on the route and made the catch to get the team out of their post-practice workouts, but he never looked at the ball.

But eventually it was pointed out to him to give a glance to the pigskin, and the celebration began for Rudolph, who found out very creatively that he was on scholarship.