LOS ANGELES – Fans from Chicago who took in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles had four players to watch out for as the contest between the American and National Leagues took place over nine innings at Dodger Stadium.

It wasn’t a huge night for any of the city’s four All-Stars – two from the Cubs and two from the White Sox – but each player did get their chance to show what they could do in the spotlight in a 3-2 win for the American League.

Before the game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson talked about his desire to finally have an at-bat in an All-Star Game, having missed out on the chance in his first game in 2021.

But as a starter for the first time for the American League, he got that shot on Tuesday, and in the process, got a personal milestone.

In the top of the fourth inning, Anderson collected his first All-Star Game hit as he got a single off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin. This was after the AL got on the board with back-to-back homers by Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton.

Anderson was pulled after that, going 1-for-2 on the night with a first inning groundout.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Cubs’ catcher Willson Contreras was part of a major storyline of the All-Star Game as he started for the National League along with his brother William.

He would catch for the National League for five innings while going 0-for-2 at the plate with a strikeout in his third All-Star start. William finished 0-for-1 with a strikeout as the designated hitter, batting just after Willson in the National League lineup.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ian Happ made his first All-Star Game appearance in the sixth inning as he played in center field for the National League team and would finish the rest of the game at that position.

In his first plate appearance in the “Midsummer Classic” in the eighth inning, Happ drew a walk from Tigers’ pitcher Gregory Soto.

Liam Hendriks delivered on of the most memorable moments of the night, and it didn’t have much to do with his 1/3 of an inning pitched.

In the eighth inning, the White Sox closer entered the game with two outs and was wearing a microphone for the Fox television broadcast. After getting Braves catcher Travis D’Arnaud to fly out to Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, Hendriks wanted him not to throw the ball in the stands so he could keep it.

He called out “Julio!” a few times, then eventually got his attention and the ball when the outfielder came towards the infield.