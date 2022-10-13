CHICAGO – The rebuilding team under first year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus won’t have a lot of chances to get the eyes of a nation on them, but this Week 6 contest is one of them.

For the first and only time during the 2022 season, the Bears are going under the lights on Thursday night to play a regular season game at Soldier Field. They’ll host another team that’s had a rough start to the campaign – the Washington Commanders – who are off to a 1-4 start this season.

It’s a short week for the Bears who had a very active game against the Vikings in Minneapolis last Sunday. They shook off a 21-3 first half deficit to take the lead in the second half, only to fall 29-22 to slip to 2-3 on the season.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson will return to the lineup for the first time since Week 2 as he hopes to add to a Bears’ defense that has had a few problems in the early part of the season. Meanwhile the offense will try to continue their progress through the air after Justin Fields’ best game so far of the 2022 season.

