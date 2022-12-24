CHICAGO – It’s been a week where the talk about the upcoming contest at Soldier Field has been more on the weather and not on whether the Bears could spring a major upset in Week 16.

Frigid conditions will greet the home team along with the Bills when they meet on Saturday at noon for a Christmas Eve contest. As of late Friday night, temperatures are predicted to be under 10 degrees at kickoff with gusty winds pushing the wind chill well below zero.

It could be the coldest game in nine years for the Bears at Soldier Field since their last game that was under 10 degrees at kickoff was on December 9, 2013 against the Cowboys.

But unlike that match-up, the hosts aren’t taking the field with a postseason berth on the line. At 3-11, the Bears are playing for pride and perhaps the chance to see how some of their young players perform before heading to the offseason.

Justin Fields’ pursuit of Lamar Jackson’s NFL single-season quarterback rushing record (He needs 207 to break the mark set by the Ravens QB in 2019) is a storyline to follow. Running back Khalil Herbert also makes his return to the lineup, but three defensive players who’ve been regular starters won’t play again this season.

Meanwhile, the Bills are tied at the top of the AFC as they try to finish their regular season strong before the playoffs. Buffalo has already locked up a spot in the postseason for a fourth-straight year as they eye a run at the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship.

This edition of “The 9-Yard Line” previews the match-up at chilly Soldier Field set for Saturday. We’ll hear from both teams, see some changes made inside and outside the stadium due to the weather, and have more on a special halftime performer.

Watch this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” from WGN News Now with Larry Hawley in the video above.