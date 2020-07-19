Sarah Gorden makes the most of the Red Stars’ NWSL Tournament with the ‘Pass it On’ challenge

HERRIMAN, UT – JULY 05: Sarah Gorden #11 of Chicago Red Stars passes around Lynn Williams #9 of North Carolina Courage during a game on day 5 of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 5, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

HERRIMAN, Utah – From the first kickoff to the last goal, the National Women’s Soccer League and their players have made sure that society is on their mind as much as soccer.

From “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts to anthem demonstrations and other activities, players in the league are doing their part to raise awareness for a number of causes during a most unusual time in American history.

Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden had a way of her own to raise money for a cause close to her heart, and she made the most of it this past week.

PASS IT ON❣️❣️

For every pass I complete in Sunday’s game, I will donate $5 to Get Yo Mind Right Chi- a mental wellness initiative providing therapy for the hood.



I challenge @caseyshort @julieertz and @chicagolocal134 to either match my donation or make their own❣️ pic.twitter.com/sJUXebVkqy — Sarah Gorden (@sarahlgorden) July 9, 2020

The Elk Grove native decided to create the “Pass it On Challenge,” where she would raise money for the “Get Yo Mind Right” mental health initiative in Chicago. For every pass she completed against Utah Royals FC last Sunday night, Gorden would donate $5 to the organization.

She would also challenge teammates Casey Short and Julie Ertz, the team’s supporter group “Chicago Local 134”, along with Chicago Fire FC forward CJ Sapong in the initial tweet to make a donation of their own.

It's official…31 passes during today's match for @sarahlgorden! Help us tally the impact by posting your donations with #PassItOnCRS over the next 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/uzWMq5tQLU — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) July 13, 2020

In the 1-0 win by the Red Stars, the team’s first in 2020, Gorden completed 31 passes, and along with her donations, others chipped in over the next 48 hours. The result produced a big gift to the organization.

The tally is IN! Thank you to everyone who participated in @sarahlgorden's #PassItOnCRS challenge. Based on those who shared their donations on social and either tagged Sarah or used the hashtag, the effort raised $15,700 for Get Yo Mind Right Chi. pic.twitter.com/DUs4SboWcm — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) July 15, 2020

This week, the Red Stars announced that $15,700 was raised for “Get Yo Mind Right Chicago” from the “Pass it On” campaign as the team prepares for their quarterfinal game of the NWSL Challenge Cup Saturday night against OL Reign.

It will be another shot for the Red Stars to keep playing soccer for another day in 2020, but they’ve already done something for society over the last few weeks in Utah.