BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — A Chinese county official appears to have jumped to his death during a probe into the deaths of 21 runners last month when freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the mountain on which they were competing in an ultramarathon.

State television CCTV says police were notified that Li Zuobi, the Communist Party secretary of Jingtai county in western China, had jumped from his apartment and died. State media reported that police ruled out homicide during their investigation, according to Reuters.