Safety Deon Bush returns to the Bears after Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signs with the Cowboys

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 08: Deon Bush #26 of the Chicago Bears dances to the rhythm of the music playing prior to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on August 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Late Thursday evening, the Bears found out that they would be replacing one of their starting safeties.

Sports Trust Advisors announced that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signed a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, ending his very quick tenure in Chicago. Per Jane Slater of the NFL Network, it’s one-year contract worth $4 million.

In his one season in Chicago replacing Adrian Amos, who left for the Packers, Clinton-Dix made 78 tackles with two interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown against the Redskins, along with two fumble recoveries.

With the veteran out of the lineup, the Bears reportedly have decided to bring one of their own back to compete for the vacant safety spot.

Free-agent safety Deon Bush is signing back with the Bears on a one-year, $1.4 million deal, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

Per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, safety Deon Bush is returning to the Bears on a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

Drafted by the Bears in 2016 NFL Draft, Bush had six starts at safety in his rookie season but has been primarily on special teams since. His last two starts came in 2018 after an injury to starter Eddie Jackson late in the season.

At the moment, he’s the presumptive starter next to the All-Pro for the 2020 season. The only other safety on the roster at the moment is Kentrell Brice, who signed a future contract with the team in January.

This move is part of a secondary that will take on a bit of a different look this upcoming season. Bush, likely, steps into the vacancy left by Clinton-Dix while a competition figures to ensue for Prince Amukamara’s cornerback spot.

Recently signed CFL cornerback Tre Roberson will be in the mix along with returners Buster Skrin and Kevin Toliver II. Like the safety position, the Bears are likely to add more players in free agency and especially the draft to solidify the position for the fall.