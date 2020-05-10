Ruthy Hebard’s road to the Sky: Chicago to Alaska to Oregon and back

CHICAGO – Her journey to professional basketball is starting in a familiar face, even if it has been a while since she’s called Chicago home.

Ruthy Hebard was born in the Windy City, but was adopted by a family in Fairbanks, Alaska, where she made a name for herself as a basketball player. She’d then go to Oregon where she was one of the best collegiate players in the country, which earned her a shot at the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.

Lauren Magiera caught up with the eighth overall pick in the league’s draft in April to talk about her journey back to her birthplace. You can watch that story in the video above.