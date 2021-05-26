Rodon pitches well, but Cardinals shutout White Sox 4-0

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner tags Chicago White Sox’s Adam Eaton out at home off a throw from left fielder Justin Williams as umpire Nic Lentz watches during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Edman homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Wednesday afternoon to avoid a three-game sweep.

Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth for a 2-0 lead. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.

John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching into the sixth.

Manager Mike Shildt was ejected by third-base umpire Joe West in the seventh.

The Cardinals committed two errors, raising their series total to seven, yet managed to stop a five-game road losing streak.

St. Louis also denied White Sox skipper Tony La Russa a sweep in his first series managing against St. Louis, the franchise the Hall of Famer guided two World Series championships from 1996 to 2011.

Rodón came through with another solid start, giving up one hit in six innings. The left-hander struck out 10 after whiffing a career-high 13 against the New York Yankees last week and did not walk a batter, though he hit two.

AL Central-leading Chicago was 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Gant gave up five hits and walked three. The right-hander exited after Andrew Vaughn reached on a throwing error by third baseman Max Moroff leading off the sixth.

Shildt was ejected with one out in the seventh, after Génesis Cabrera hit Yoán Moncada, putting runners on first and second.

The Cardinals brought in Giovanny Gallegos. West, who on Tuesday set Major League Baseball’s record for most games umpired, apparently noticed something on the pitcher’s cap and made him change it. Shildt argued vehemently and got tossed for the second time this season.