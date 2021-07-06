Rodon Leads White Sox to 4-1 Win over Twins

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win 4-1 on a rainy Tuesday night.

Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee, had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins.

It was the only hit Chicago would put up in seven innings against Minnesota starter José Berríos (7-3). Just one of the runs was earned against Berríos, who struck out 10 batters.

Headed to his first All-Star game next week, Rodón (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.

Michael Kopech pitched a scoreless seventh and Liam Hendriks pitched the final two innings for his 22nd save.