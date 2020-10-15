Robbie Gould pledges $500 per field goal to fight pediatric cancer

SAN FRANCISCO – Even though he left Chicago, Robbie Gould is still raising money for a local charity.
According to TMZ Sports, Gould will donate $500 for every field goal he makes to Cal’s Angels – a non-profit organization based in St. Charles, which according to its website “provides a wish or financial assistance of $1,000 to families with a child fighting cancer receiving treatment at any Chicago area pediatric hospital.”
Cal’s Angels was founded by the family of Cal Sutter, a 12-year-old South Elgin boy who passed away from leukemia in August of 2006. Since 2007, the organization has raised over $13 million to support thousands of patients.
Gould could make a sizable donation by the end of the year. So far, he’s kicked seven field goals but his career-high is 39 – a personal record Gould set two seasons after the Bears cut him.
Fans can help support Gould reach his $50,000 goal by donating here.