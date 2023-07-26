NEW YORK — There is going to be no change in leadership for Major League Baseball for the foreseeable future.

While some changes he’s made sometimes upset the fans, Rob Manfred continues to have the faith of the owners in the league.

On Wednesday, his contract was officially extended by the MLB owners, keeping him in the top spot until January 25, 2029. This means that he’ll be the commissioner when the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1, 2026.

Manfred was first elected commissioner in August 2014, officially taking over in January 2015 after previously serving as MLB’s chief operating officer. Joining the league in 1998, Manfred was also an executive vice president, overseeing labor relations, economics, and legal affairs.

“It is an honor to serve the best game in the world and to continue the pursuit of strengthening our sport on and off the field,” said Manfred in a statement released by MLB. “This season our players are displaying the most vibrant version of our game, and sports fans are responding in a manner that is great for Major League Baseball’s future.

“Together, all of us in the game will work toward presenting our sport at its finest and broadening its reach and impact for our loyal fans.”

Manfred has made his share of changes during his time as commissioner along with changes to the game itself. That included mound visit limits, runner on second to start extra innings (originally introduced in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season), and in 2023 the installation of a pitch clock to speed up games.

In 2021, he oversaw tense CBA negotiations that initially led to a cancellation of games before a deal was struck and the season was extended to fit all 162 games.

At the same time, however, MLB venues remain extremely strong, even after losing most of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a critical moment in the history of our game, Commissioner Manfred has listened to our fans and worked closely with our players to improve America’s pastime,” said Seattle Mariners chairman John Stanton in a statement after the extension. “Under his leadership, we have been responsive to the fans’ desire for more action and better pace, continued the game’s spirit of innovation, expanded MLB’s role in youth baseball and softball, and beyond. The significant momentum that MLB has built reflects his ongoing initiatives that are advancing the game.”