Ricky Renteria not managing White Sox until COVID-19 test results return

CLEVELAND – The White Sox are playing it safe.

Ricky Renteria will not manage Monday’s game against the Indians after undergoing precautionary testing at a Cleveland hospital.

“Ricky Renteria awoke this morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion,” explained White Sox GM Rick Hahn in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result.”

Bench coach Joe McEwing takes over as interim manager in the meantime. Given Renteria’s situation, McEwing is focused on keeping everyone else as safe as possible.

“Major League Baseball and us as an organization have done a fantastic job about monitoring this daily. We’re getting our temperature taken three times a day. If we feel symptoms, we’re getting checked out right away.”

The Sox next eight games are on the road. McEwing believes the team is prepared for the first trip away from Guaranteed Rate.

“We went over, probably three times, before the road trip, about taking the right precautions and masks, distancing on the plane. Every individual that was on the plane was handed bags, masks, gloves to take the right precautions while we were in the air and while we were transported from the airport to the hotel. We covered it in depth many, many times before we went on the road.”