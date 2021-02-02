Returning home wasn’t the only motivation for Candace Parker to join the Sky

PALMETTO, FL – SEPTEMBER 12: Candace Parker #3 of the Los Angeles Sparks smiles during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on September 12, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It was a big enough moment in franchise history that her virtual news conference had a special guest.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot opened up the news conference with a welcome for Candace Parker, who signed her deal with the Chicago Sky on Monday then was officially introduced to the media Tuesday.

It’s one of the biggest signings in Chicago professional sports in the last decade and is easily the most significant in the history of the Sky. The two-time MVP, five-time All-Star, and reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year brings is one of the icons of the league and hopes to fuel the team’s quest for their first championship.

Parker, a Naperville native who will make her homecoming after 13 years in Los Angeles with the Sparks, said she talked to everyone from family members to former players on what to do about her future. While the appeal at home was strong, the chance to bring a championship to Chicago added to the allure of the Sky’s offer.

“This isn’t me just coming home to play,” said Parker of joining the Sky. “Chicago has great players, a great organization and I’ve played against them for a number of years and the last couple under Coach (James) Wade. I like what they’re doing and I like how they play.

“I think that in terms of fit and pieces for me, I think I add a piece to that, and they add so much to me.”

Veteran All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot will be part of that group along with 2019 All-Star Diamond DeShields. They’ve made the playoffs the last two seasons and will enter the 2021 season as one of the favorites for a championship.

That had a lot to do with Parker deciding to start a new chapter of her career in her hometown, but being close to family helped a lot, too. Dealing with the last year with the virus, which forced the 2020 WNBA season to be played in a bubble, made being close to family very important.

“During COVID, it’s really has shined a light on how important it is to be around family and friends. I’ll tell you, I don’t waiver when I got a call from my grandma the next morning on Facetime, holding up the newspaper, so excited that I was coming home to play and she was going to be able to see me play.”

Perhaps she’ll see a championship, too.